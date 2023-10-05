‘No contact’ – Ainsworth shares Patrick Bamford’s admission after Leeds United man’s role in QPR red

QPR fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Leeds United on Wednesday night. Crysencio Summerville scored the only goal of the game to secure all three points for the hosts, but that wasn’t the only notable event.

R’s shot-stopper Begovic saw red after he was judged to have taken down Whites striker Bamford in the latter stages of the game. It resulted in Lyndon Dykes going in goal for the final minutes of the match but footage of the replay quickly emerged on social media showing a lack of contact from Begovic in the challenge.

PATRICK BAMFORD DIVE🤮🤮🤮 Begovic sent off for this. pic.twitter.com/cjIubmPkJB — UpTheRs (@UpTheRs) October 4, 2023

Now, following the game, it has emerged that Bamford admitted to QPR boss Ainsworth that there wasn’t any contact. As relayed by Phil Hay, Ainsworth labelled the Leeds United striker ‘a great lad’ and hopes to appeal the sending off.

Ainsworth on the red card: "I've had verification from both players that there was no contact. Patrick's a great lad, he said he jumped out the way." Hopes to appeal the decision which, all in all, shouldn't be difficult. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) October 4, 2023

The next steps

Time will tell if Begovic’s sending off is rescinded upon review, but Bamford’s admission should mean the QPR ‘keeper doesn’t spend any time on the sidelines through suspension. His absence would be a blow for Ainsworth and co given the important role he has taken up since his arrival.

Looking forward, the R’s will be determined to make a return to winning ways soon. They’re now in the Championship relegation zone with eight points from 10 games and remain without a win in five games.

As for Leeds United, they moved into the play-off spots after last night’s win. Daniel Farke’s side occupy 6th and will have been pleased to bounce back from the Southampton loss with three points.