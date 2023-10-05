Matt Taylor issues honest and brief answer when quizzed on Rotherham United sack concerns

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has admitted his side ‘can’t afford’ to keep losing as the pressure grows following a late loss to Bristol City.

Rotherham United’s poor start to the season continued on Wednesday night as they fell to a midweek defeat to Bristol City. The Millers have now won just one of their first 10 Championship games and are without a victory in five.

Tommy Conway put Bristol City ahead late on but Taylor’s side looked to have snatched a point when Tyler Blackett equalised five minutes later. However, Robins star Conway was on the scoresheet again right at the death, turning home with 96 minutes on the clock to secure a 2-1 victory.

Rotherham United sit 23rd in the table after this latest defeat, four points away from safety. Concerns are growing and pressure is mounting on Taylor and now, he’s been quizzed on his job security.

When asked by the Rotherham Advertiser about concerns over his position, Taylor simply replied:

“You can’t afford to keep getting beat.”

What now?

After keeping Rotherham United up last season, the hope would be that the club could start to look up a bit in the new campaign. Taylor was backed with fresh additions in the summer and while injury problems really aren’t helping, they haven’t been able to make the strides forward they’d hoped for.

Five points from 10 games is certainly a cause for concern, but we remain very much in the early days of the season. There’s plenty of time for Taylor to turn things around but as he says himself, they can’t afford to keep losing.

It’s not like the Millers have got an easy few games coming up though. Rotherham United travel to Southampton this weekend before facing Ipswich Town after the break, then facing Coventry City in the last game of the month.