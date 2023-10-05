Maresca hails Leicester City man who is ‘improving a lot’ after Preston North End win

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has hailed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after their latest win.

Leicester City won 3-0 at home to Preston North End in their latest Championship outing last night. They are now two points clear at Ipswich Town at the top of the league.

Dewsbury-Hall, 25, scored twice against the Lilywhites at the King Power Stadium. He has made an impressive start to the new season.

Maresca was pleased with his latest performance and told the club website after the game: “He scored twice, I’m happy for him.

“But I’m especially happy for his behaviour because now it’s more calm, more patient. At the edge of the box, he is looking for his team-mates. He’s improving a lot.”

He also added: “I’m very happy. I think it’s always complicated to win these kind of games, especially every three days. We probably struggled a bit more [in the] first half, but in the second half we were much better.”

Leicester in great form

Leicester have adapted well to life in the second tier following their relegation from the Premier League. They have won nine of their opening 10 league outings and have only been beaten by Hull City.

Maresca, who worked at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s number two, was brought in over the summer and has since done a solid job as he looks to guide the Foxes back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Dewsbury-Hall has been enjoying himself over recent times and has scored five goals in 13 matches in all competitions already this term.

The Nottingham-born man has been on the books of his current club for his whole career to date. He rose up through the academy ranks and was a regular at various youth levels.

He has had loan spells away at Blackpool and Luton Town in the past to get some experience under his belt but is now a key player for Leicester.

The Foxes are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Stoke City as they look to keep their form going.