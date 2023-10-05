‘Left wondering’ – Leeds United man wasn’t at his best vs QPR, he couldn’t ‘keep hold of the ball’

Leeds United beat QPR 1-0 in the Championship last night.

Leeds United overcame a stubborn QPR side at Elland Road last night, with Crysencio Summerville scoring early on to hand Daniel Farke’s side an important three points.

The Whites now sit in 6th place of the Championship table having won three of their last five in the league, losing just one of their last eight as well.

It was a hard battle for Leeds last night. They didn’t play their best but they got the job done in the end. And it was another difficult outing for summer signing Joel Piroe.

The 24-year-old has obvious quality and he’s already scored four in his opening seven appearances for Leeds United. Farke though is playing him in a no.10 role and it’s receiving mixed reviews from fans.

And reporter Beren Cross has a mixed opinion on Piroe as a no.10 too. Writing for Leeds Live after last night’s game, Cross rated Piroe’s performance 5/10, adding:

“Another game where it didn’t stick for the Dutchman. Could not keep hold of the ball when it came to him and failed to find areas for shots at goal. Left wondering again about this experiment with him behind a striker.”

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Piroe at Leeds United

Farke has earned a lot of praise this season. And his side are doing well; they’re in the top six after a tough start, with a lot of players really impressing.

Piroe has done well so far. But playing him as a no.10 doesn’t seem to be getting the best out of him.

In Piroe, Farke has arguably the best and most clinical striker in the Championship, so not playing him in his natural position seems questionable.

Whether or not it goes on remains to be seen. But with Leeds putting points on the board, there may be no reason to change things up.

Leeds United face Bristol City this weekend.