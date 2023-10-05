‘Keen to make a statement’ – Oxford United vs Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Oxford United vs Bristol Rovers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Oxford United come into this weekend’s game pushing to take Portsmouth’s spot at the top of the table. The U’s sit 2nd place in League One after a fantastic start, winning eight of their 10 games so far.

Liam Manning’s side extended their winning run to four in midweek, defeating Shrewsbury Town 3-0 at home. Goals from Fin Stevens, Ciaron Brown and Greg Leigh secured the points.

As for Bristol Rovers, they’ll be looking to pick up a fourth win in five league games but they’ll know they’re in for a tough test. Joey Barton’s men beat Port Vale 3-0 in the week to lift themselves to 12th place.

Away from home, the Gas have collected seven points from a possible 15 in League One.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This should be a good test for both sides. Oxford are going well in League One and with only one home loss to their name at this early stage, they’ll have their sights set on another victory here.

“It’s no secret that Barton’s Bristol Rovers could pose some threats though. The Gas have some strong momentum of their own coming into this one and they’ll be keen to make a statement against a tough opponent.

“It could be a close one but given the form they’re in, I’m going for an Oxford victory. I’ll say 2-1 to the hosts.”

Oxford United vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“Two good teams here. Both are in good form and this should be a good match in League One.

“Oxford United are the obvious favourites, and rightly so; they’re in good shape right now and they’ve had some big wins of late, scoring more goals too which is obviously a huge plus.

“Bristol Rovers have had some good results of their own. They’re solid on the road too so this should be a tight game, and in fairness, I think Rovers have enough to take something from this one.”

Oxford United vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 1-1