Report shares surprise update on John Eustace’s Birmingham City future

Birmingham City currently sit in 12th place of the Championship table.

Blues ended a run of five games without a win in midweek after beating Huddersfield Town 4-1 at St Andrew’s, with a game against rivals West Brom coming up tomorrow.

And ahead of tomorrow’s game, Football Insider have reported that Eustace’s position at Birmingham City is in jeopardy, ‘despite the team’s reasonable start to the campaign’, and that former England and Manchester United striker Rooney is a person of interest.

Rooney currently manages D.C. United in the MLS. He was previously at Derby County where he oversaw 73 games, with a points-per-game of 1.14; Eustace’s Birmingham City record is 62 games, with a points-per-game of 1.21.

Football Insider’s report also states that Blues new American owners ‘are expecting major improvements from the team’.

Birmingham City managerial change?

There’s mixed reviews of Eustace from Birmingham City fans this season.

He’s a well-liked person and character but results haven’t been all that good of late. The win over Huddersfield eases some pressure, and it’s easy to forget that Blues have been a bottom half team for a number of years.

But the club’s owners have newfound ambition. Whilst that has to be admired, sacking Eustace now or in the upcoming international break seems a bit rash.

It certainly seems like Eustace is now under watch though. A few more poor results could end in his sacking from Birmingham City.

As for Rooney, that seems like a poor potential appointment. He didn’t do too well at Derby and he’s not doing too well at D.C. either, so why he’s so well-liked at Birmingham City remains to be seen.

Birmingham City vs West Brom kicks off at 8pm tomorrow.