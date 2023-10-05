‘Hit an impasse’ – Leyton Orient vs Reading prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leyton Orient vs Reading prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Leyton Orient come into this weekend’s game off the back of a tough midweek clash with Lincoln City. Richie Wellens’ side were 1-0 up at home to the Imps before the match was abandoned due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

Orient sit 17th in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

As for Reading, they’re still looking to find form in League One as ownership problems continue to have an impact on on-pitch matters. Ruben Selles and his side are yet to claim a point away from home and occupy 22nd place, though they would be out of the relegation zone on 10 points if it wasn’t for a points deduction.

Last time out, the Royals were beaten 3-1 by Northampton Town. Sam Hoskins, Louis Appere and Mitch Pinnock were on the scoresheet for the Cobblers, with Dom Ballard scoring Reading’s only goal.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’ll be an emotional atmosphere at Brisbane Road after Tuesday night’s tragic events and it remains to be seen just what the fallout of the situation will bring. However, Wellens and co have the tough task of keeping the squad focused on football matters.

“The visit of Reading presents a good chance to get a great three points on the board though. There have been glimpses of what the Royals are capable of but on they just can’t get anything away from home in League One.

“That could play into the hands of Orient. I’ll back the hosts to get all three points.”

Leyton Orient vs Reading prediction: 1-0

Luke Phelps

“A big game for Leyton Orient. A win would be a fitting tribute and with Reading not looking great, a win for the O’s seems very achievable.

“The Royals have hit an impasse after some decent results earlier on. They’re struggling to get points on the board and they’re conceding goals too, so it could be a good afternoon for Orient.

“They’re not the highest scorers in the league, though, so I think it will be a low-scoring affair. But I’ll back Orient for a win nonetheless.”

Leyton Orient vs Reading prediction: 1-0