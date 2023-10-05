‘He could feel it’ – Early update emerges on injury to Blackburn Rovers prodigy after Coventry City loss

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is hopeful Adam Wharton hasn’t suffered any damage after coming off with a groin niggle against Coventry City.

Blackburn Rovers fell to yet another defeat on Wednesday night, losing 1-0 away to Coventry City. Haji Wright’s late header condemned the visitors to a fourth consecutive defeat and a fifth loss in six games, leaving them 20th in the table.

Tomasson and co didn’t leave without a new injury concern either. Midfield prodigy Wharton was forced off in the early stages of the second half after making his ninth Championship start of the season.

Now, following the game, an early update has emerged on his situation.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Tomasson said that Wharton complained of a tight groin at half time but returned to the action after the restart. The hope is that he was withdrawn from the action before his niggle could turn into damage. He said:

“At half-time, he said he could feel his groin a little bit. After, it was a bit cold at half-time and he said it was getting tight.

“He could feel it and hopefully we got there on time with Adam. We all know he is a very good player.”

Managing Wharton’s workload

Wharton’s talent is no secret at this point. He’s among the Championship’s most exciting prospects and as a result, he’s found himself as a regular in Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers lineup.

He has had spells out with injury before, most notably so over the second half of last season. For that reason, it’s important that the 19-year-old’s minutes are managed carefully, perhaps a little bit more so than they have in the early stages of the campaign.

Wharton is still a young player and maintaining his fitness will be key to his development. After starting nine consecutive Championship games and playing the full 90 in six of them, it could be wise to rotate him in and out of the team a little more often just to ensure he’s at full tilt and to avoid potential injury concerns.