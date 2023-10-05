‘Falling apart’ – Coventry City vs Norwich City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Coventry City welcome Norwich City this weekend, with the Sky Blues looking to push up the Championship table as they vie to repeat their heroics from last season.

But it’s been a struggle so far for Mark Robins’ side. Coventry are down in 13th but they’ve won their last two now, losing just once since the opening day of the season.

Norwich City meanwhile are in 7th. They’re doing better than most expected this season but go into this game in the back of some poor form; the Canaries have lost four of their last five games in all competitions, losing at Swansea City in midweek.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Coventry have an interesting record this season. They’re drawing so many games but losing very few, so it’ll certainly be a difficult task for Norwich to claim a win here.

“And whilst it starts to come together for the Sky Blues, it seems to be falling apart for Norwich. This one is shaping up in favour of the hosts and I think they could pull off an impressive win here.

“I’ll back the Sky Blues to win this 2-1.”

Coventry City vs Norwich City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Norwich City’s early season momentum has certainly faded. They’re dropping down the Championship table while Coventry are finding their feet with this new look squad.

“Many expected the Sky Blues to find form so the consecutive wins will come as reassurance to both supporters and manager Robins. The win over Blackburn was a narrow one and I have a feeling Norwich will find a bit more success, despite their poor form.

“For that reason, I’m going to go with a draw.”

Coventry City vs Norwich City prediction: 1-1