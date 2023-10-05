‘Devoid of confidence’ – Local media blast QPR man after ‘woeful’ Leeds performance, he looks set to be dropped

QPR lost 1-0 away at Leeds United in the Championship last night.

QPR remain in the bottom three of the Championship table after a hard-fought defeat at Elland Road last night, with a single goal from Crysencio Summerville giving Leeds United the win.

It wasn’t a terrible performance from the R’s. But it’s hard to see when and where Gareth Ainsworth’s side might pick up the points needed to avoid relegation this season.

And one player who’s come under scrutiny this season is Osman Kakay. The Sierra Leone international put in some good performances at the start of the campaign but since, he’s been poor.

After the game last night, West London Sport offered their player ratings for the Leeds game, handing Kakay a 4/10 rating and writing of his performance:

“A woeful display from the defender, who is clearly on course to lose his place in the side following the return of Jimmy Dunne and recent signing of Reggie Cannon. Kakay looked devoid of confidence and his poor pass to Paul Smyth led to the goal. He was caught out and lost possession on a couple more occasions after that.”

QPR and Kakay

Kakay has been at the club for a long time. He’s had spells in and out of the side and this season looked to be his chance to really show what he’s capable of.

But he’s been poor. He’s struggled to maintain any consistency and he’s aking too many mistakes, which when you’re a team near the foot of the table, needs to be avoided.

Reggie Cannon looks set to come into the side when fit to do so, and so too does Jimmy Dunne.

After the international break we could see a much-changed and much more solid defensive side at QPR, who really need to pick up form.

The R’s face Blackburn Rovers this weekend.