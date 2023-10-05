‘Devastating news’ – Rosenior discusses fresh Hull City injury blow ahead of Millwall clash

Hull City captain Lewie Coyle has suffered a fractured eye socket, Liam Rosenior has confirmed.

Hull City lost 3-0 away at Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, with Coyle starting the game but coming off after less than an hour.

And now it’s been revealed that the Tigers captain has sustained a fractured eye socket, having only recently come back from a broken nose.

Rosenior told Hull Live:

“Unfortunately, Lewie has got a fracture in his eye socket which is really devastating news for us. Monday is the earliest we can get the specialist in and then I can give you a better answer when he’s assessed. It’s another setback that we have to overcome.”

Coyle joins a number of Hull players already on sidelines; Regan Slater, Ozan Tufan, Jason Lokilo, Harry Vaughan, and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh are among those either sidelined or nearing a return to action.

Hull City are next in action against Millwall this weekend in their last game before the October international break. Ahead of this one, Hull sit in 9th place of the Championship table.

Coyle has so far played in nine of Hull’s opening 10 league fixtures, in what is his fourth full season at the club.

Another blow for Hull City

Hull’s injury list is quickly piling up. And with the Tigers struggling to win games of late, it’s not great news regarding Coyle.

But the international break is just around the corner and so for Rosenior and his side, a much-needed break is coming their way.

They have another tough outing against Millwall coming up, but the Lions have shown that they can be beaten this season, and that they can be beaten at The Den too.

A win here would give the Tigers a bit of confidence after their midweek defeat vs Ipswich Town.