‘A much-needed win’ – QPR vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

QPR welcome Blackburn Rovers to Loftus Road this weekend, in what’s become a huge game for both sides.

Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR dropped into the bottom three after defeat vs Coventry City last weekend, having then lost 1-0 away at Leeds United in the week.

Blackburn Rovers meanwhile have lost their last four to find themsleves in 20th place of the Championship table; now just two points ahead of QPR with their last result being a 1-0 loss at Coventry in the week.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“What a huge game this is. Both teams are under pressure and both are struggling for wins; whilst I expected QPR to struggle this much, I didn’t expect Rovers to.

“They still have a good set of players and a very good coach in Tomasson, and against a QPR side who can’t buy a win at home right now, this could be a much-needed win for the away team.

“That’s where I’m leaning with this one. I’ll say Rovers to nick this by a single goal.”

QPR vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“This is a tough one to call, because QPR have been poor at home and Blackburn Rovers struggle on the road. Neither are in good form overall, but this is an awkward fixture to predict.

“We’ve seen glimpses of what Ainsworth’s side can do, but it’s shown nowhere near enough. This game is there for the taking, so they really need to take it to Rovers. The visitors do have the edge on overall squad quality though, so they should view this as a great chance to get an away win on the board.

“I’m just not convinced either side has enough to go and take this chance though. I’ll go for a draw.”

QPR vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-1