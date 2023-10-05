‘A long afternoon’ – Peterborough United vs Lincoln City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Peterborough United vs Lincoln City prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Peterborough United host Lincoln City in League One this weekend, in what should be an exciting game between two top six hopefuls.

Posh sit in 6th place of the table as things stand. Darren Ferguson’s men drew away at Carlisle United last time out, and are now unbeaten in five League One games.

Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln City meanwhile saw their game at Leyton Orient on Tuesday abandoned. The Imps were 1-0 down and have won just one of their last seven in all competitions, sitting in 11th place of the League One table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Very difficult game for both sides, this one. But I think it’s more difficult for Lincoln City who’ve lost a bit of momentum of late.

“Posh are looking like the better side right now and at home, they’re usually the favourites. Whilst the Imps are tough to break down, they’ve lacked a bit of bite in the past few games and I worry this could be a long afternoon for them.

“It’ll be a close game, but I think it’ll be a home win in the end.”

Peterborough United vs Lincoln City prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

James Ray

“Lincoln City will provide a tough test for Posh and they should be backed by a good away following. However, on the road, they’re just not the side they are at Sincil Bank.

“That could play into the hands of the Posh, who have lost just once at home so far. They need to prove themselves again after a thoroughly disappointing, late draw against Carlisle United in the week too.

“I think the hosts will bounce back from that midweek disappointment, sending Lincoln home with nothing to show for their efforts.”

Peterborough United vs Lincoln City prediction: 2-0