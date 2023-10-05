‘A big show of faith’ – Cardiff City vs Watford prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Cardiff City vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Cardiff City come into this weekend’s game off the back of a disappointing midweek defeat to Michael Carrick’s resurgent Middlesbrough. Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Latte Lath got the goals, sending the Bluebirds back to South Wales with nothing to show for their efforts.

The defeat ended a four-game winning run for Erol Bulut’s side but they still sit in a thoroughly respectable 8th place in the table.

As for Watford, their dismal start to the season continued with a third consecutive defeat. The Hornets also fell to a 2-0 away loss, finishing with 10 men after Ryan Andrews saw red against Sunderland.

It means the Hornets are way down in 21st but surprisingly, Valerien Ismael has been rewarded with a new deal by the Championship club.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It was a disappointing midweek performance from Cardiff. They were really lacking the energy they’ve showed under Bulut but back at home, they should be hopeful of getting back on track.

“Watford are in poor form and have had a poor start to the season. Given their track record, many might have though that Ismael was nearing the end of his Vicarage Road tenure but to the surprise of just about everyone, he’s been tied down to a new deal.

“The hope might be that a big show of faith in the boss can help turn things around and while it might at some point, I don’t think their fortunes improve here. I’m going for a home win.”

Cardiff City vs Watford prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“It’s not looking good for Watford right now. They’re in a pretty desperate position and this is another tough test for them, with Cardiff having been good this season.

“The Bluebirds will be gunning to get a win before the break and see their positive start continue, after defeat vs Middlesbrough last time out, and with Watford’s away record poor, a win is definitely achievable.

“But I think Watford will bounce back. Ismael spoke passionately after his side’s defeat vs Sunderland and I think we’ll see a reaction in this one.”

Cardiff City vs Watford prediction: 0-1