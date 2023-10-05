50-year-old unlikely to take Sheffield Wednesday job despite club’s early interest

Sheffield Wednesday had an interest in Nathan Jones but the Welshman is unlikely to take over as the timing isn’t right, as per reporter Rob Staton.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the hunt for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Xisco Munoz last night. The Spaniard took over in tough circumstances but after no wins in 10 games and just two points to their name this season, the time has come for a change.

The Owls sit at the bottom of the table at this early juncture and the hope will be that a new boss can come in sooner rather than later to lift the club up the Championship.

However, one man who will not be taking the reins at Hillsborough is the out-of-work Nathan Jones, it has been said.

BBC reporter Rob Staton has shared that while there was an interest from Sheffield Wednesday, the 50-year-old is unlikely to rake the job. He adds that the timing isn’t right, but other bosses have been contacted in the bid to find a Munoz replacement swiftly.

One manager unlikely to take over at Sheffield Wednesday is Nathan Jones. Understand there was interest from the club but timing not right. Other managers have been contacted too so feels like process moving quickly #SWFC — Rob Staton (@robstaton) October 5, 2023

Early moves

We’re not even a day removed from the announcement of Munoz’s exit but it seems Sheffield Wednesday are determined to bring in a new boss as soon as possible. The international break after this weekend’s game will give the new boss time to settle in with the squad, so getting a manager in swiftly will aid their bid to get the club back on track.

Jones’ time at Southampton was a dismal one but his record in the Championship with Luton Town is fantastic. He would’ve made for a solid appointment but it seems the Owls will have to turn elsewhere.

There are plenty of coaches with second-tier experience currently out of work but it will be interesting to see who they turn to next with Jones unlikely to take the job.