3 out-of-work managers Sheffield Wednesday must consider after decision to sack Xisco

Sheffield Wednesday announced on Wednesday night that manager Xisco Munoz has left the club after a dismal start to the season.

Sheffield Wednesday are the only winless side left in the Championship and after a string of poor displays to start his reign, Munoz has been sacked. He leaves alongside his coaching staff while U21s boss Neil Thompson will take charge on a caretaker basis.

It leaves the Owls in need of a new manager. So here, we put forward three out-of-work coaches who they should consider…

Neil Warnock

Warnock has emerged as one of the early favourites for the Sheffield Wednesday job. He’s available after leaving Huddersfield Town earlier this season and it has been widely reported that he’d be open to taking up the task of rescuing the Owls despite his Sheffield United connections.

The experienced boss is well-versed in rescuing clubs from the struggle and Wednesday could certainly do with someone like him at this stage.

Sabri Lamouchi

While Lamouchi has had his critics in his Championship spells, he was able to keep Cardiff City up last season against the odds. It was a real surprise when they opted against renewing his contract too.

He’s another experienced manager who knows the Championship well and given that he’s out of work, the Frenchman could be a smart appointment for Sheffield Wednesday.

Nathan Jones

Last but not least is Nathan Jones. You feel he needs to pick his next job carefully given just how badly his stint at Southampton went but his work prior to that spell can not be forgotten.

The Welshman and his Luton Town team punched far above their weight and did well to maintain a place in the Championship before pushing their way up the division. A return to the game with Sheffield Wednesday could be a great chance for him to rebuild his stock and he could be the man to galvanise the squad amid their struggles.