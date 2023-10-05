3 out-of-work managers Bradford City must consider following big Mark Hughes decision

Bradford City made the decision to part ways with Mark Hughes on Wednesday night, ending his tenure after 19 months.

Bradford City made it to the play-offs last season but ultimately fell short, losing to eventual promotion-winners Carlisle United. The Bantams were widely expected to kick on in the new campaign but a poor start leaves them in 18th and as a result, Hughes has been relieved of his duties.

Attention now turns to finding a replacement so here, we put forward three out-of-work bosses the club should consider…

Leam Richardson

Perhaps a punchy first suggestion, but Leam Richardson would be a fantastic appointment for Bradford City.

He has a promotion under his belt from his time at Wigan Athletic and it’s perhaps surprising that he hasn’t been back in the game since his harsh Latics exit. Richardson is a manager above League Two level but after a long spell out the game and given the Bantams’ stature, it could prove an attractive offer.

Danny Cowley

A manager with promotions on his record will likely be on the radar at Valley Parade, so it feels inevitable that Cowley will be linked at some point. His fantastic work with Lincoln City earned him a shot in the Championship at Huddersfield Town and after leaving there, he was in charge of Portsmouth.

Ultimately, he wasn’t able to get Pompey out of League One but following that stint, he could benefit from a task in the fourth-tier. Similarly to Richardson, it may only be a club of Bradford City’s stature that can tempt him further down the ladder.

Karl Robinson

Last but not least is Karl Robinson, who is available for work after his exit from Leeds United earlier this summer.

The former MK Dons and Oxford United boss is another out-of-work coach with promotions on his record. He’s got a vast amount of experience in the Football League and after a spell as Sam Allardyce’s no.2 at Elland Road, the chance to be the lead man again could appeal to him.