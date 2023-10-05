3 managers Gillingham must consider after Neil Harris decision

Gillingham have parted company with Neil Harris, as announced on their official club website.

Gillingham have decided to dismiss the former Millwall and Cardiff City man. They are currently sat in 8th position in the League Two table.

Harris, 46, took over the Kent club in 2022 and managed to keep them up last season. They are only outside the play-offs on goal difference at the moment which makes his exit a surprise.

A replacement is now needed and here are three names they should look at…

Scott Lindsey

The 51-year-old has done a decent job in charge of fellow fourth tier outfit Crawley Town. His side are currently positioned in 5th place, a point above the Gills.

Lindsey, who managed Swindon Town before taking over the Red Devils, guided his current club to safety in the last campaign. They have lost just once in their last seven outings in all competitions.

Danny Cowley

Portsmouth cut ties with him earlier this year and he remains available. Cowley, 44, guided Lincoln City from the National League to League One during his time with the Imps.

His last two managerial spells at Huddersfield Town and Pompey haven’t quite gone to plan. However, a move to the Gills now would help him boost his reputation again in the Football League.

David Artell

He has been patiently waiting for his next job following his exit from Crewe Alexandra in April last year. The former defender knows what it takes to get promoted to League One after getting the Railwaymen up back in 2020.

Artell also won the Manager of the Season award for League Two that year. He spent five years in charge of the Cheshire club and will be weighing up his next move.