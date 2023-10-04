‘Worse than we thought’ – Portsmouth sweating on scan results after key man misses Wycombe win

Portsmouth face a nervous wait for Marlon Pack’s scan results after he missed the Wycombe Wanderers victory through an ankle injury.
Portsmouth skipper Pack has been an ever-present figure in John Mousinho’s side this season. The experienced midfielder has held down a starting spot in the middle of the park but after being forced off just after the hour mark against Wigan Athletic, he was absent from the midweek clash with Wycombe Wanderers.
Pompey still emerged victorious in his absence though. A last gasp winner from Conor Shaughnessy secured the three points as Mousinho’s side maintain their unbeaten start.
However, there was concern expressed over Pack after the game.
Providing an insight on his omission, Mousinho told The News that it seems the injury is worse than they initially thought it would be. Now, they’re waiting on scan results to determine to extent of the blow and how long he could be out.
He said:
“On Tuesday morning, Marlon was slightly worse than we thought, so we didn’t bother with a fitness test, he was nowhere near being able to play. We spoke to the medical staff and sent him for a scan, so we are awaiting the results of that.
“It probably doesn’t look quite as rosy as we first thought it might, when we potentially saw him as being in contention for Wycombe.
“I don’t think it’s a horrendous one, but we’ll have to wait for the results. We will have more information on Thursday.”
In his absence
While they left it late, Portsmouth were able to maintain their place at the top of the League One table with a win. They’ve taken 25 points from 11 games so far but Oxford United are keeping pace, sitting just a point behind in 2nd.
With Pack on the sidelines, it was fellow midfielder Joe Morrell who led Mousinho’s side out on Tuesday night. He was partnered in the middle by Alex Robertson while Tino Anjorin came in for a first start in the attacking midfield role.
It will be interesting to see if Mousinho opts for the same midfield going forward if Pack is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. The League One leaders will miss the 32-year-old but they should have the depth to deal with his absence.