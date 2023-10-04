‘Worse than we thought’ – Portsmouth sweating on scan results after key man misses Wycombe win

Portsmouth face a nervous wait for Marlon Pack’s scan results after he missed the Wycombe Wanderers victory through an ankle injury.

Portsmouth skipper Pack has been an ever-present figure in John Mousinho’s side this season. The experienced midfielder has held down a starting spot in the middle of the park but after being forced off just after the hour mark against Wigan Athletic, he was absent from the midweek clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Pompey still emerged victorious in his absence though. A last gasp winner from Conor Shaughnessy secured the three points as Mousinho’s side maintain their unbeaten start.

However, there was concern expressed over Pack after the game.

Providing an insight on his omission, Mousinho told The News that it seems the injury is worse than they initially thought it would be. Now, they’re waiting on scan results to determine to extent of the blow and how long he could be out.

He said: