Watford lose staff member to Premier League club

Wolves have brought in Woody Dewar from Watford as their first-team analyst, as announced by their official club website.

Watford have lost their backroom staff member to the Premier League side. The Hornets will now need to hunt for a potential replacement.

Dewar has been with the Hornets for the past two years. He was head of the performance analyst team of the Championship outfit.

However, he has now made the decision to leave Vicarage Road for a new challenge. He joins a Wolves side who are 15th in the top flight under Gary O’Neil.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Watford staff member leaves

Dewar, who holds a UEFA A license and is fluent in French, delved into the football world after graduating from the University of Leeds. He initially worked in the youth set-ups at Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Watford then appointed him in June 2021 in an analyst role. He then became involved as a scouting co-ordinator later on in his position.

He worked under a variety of different managers during his time in Hertfordshire such as Claudio Ranieri, Roy Hodgson, Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder.

Former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael was brought in over the summer following Wilder’s exit at the end of last term. He has more recently been handed a new deal after his first nine games.

However, Ismael will have to deal with Dewar’s exit now. He leaves behind a Watford side who are sat in 21st place in the league table after picking up nine points so far.

They are above the drop zone by a single point as they prepare for their upcoming fixture against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this evening.