Stockport County man returns from loan spell away

Stockport County defender Josh Popoola has returned from his loan spell at Spennymoor Town, as announced by the non-league side.

Stockport County gave the youngster the green light to join the National League North side on a one-month loan deal. He went on to make five appearances during his time in the North East, chipping in with a single goal.

Popoola, 19, has now returned to the League Two side. The Hatters have a decision to make on what to do with him next.

Spennymoor’s interim boss Lewis Dickman has told their website: “We would like to thank everyone at Stockport County for their help and for allowing us to bring Joshua to The Brewery Field. Hopefully he has enjoyed the experience of being with us for the past month; we thank him for his efforts and wish him every success as he moves forward with his career.”

Stockport swooped to sign Popoola on a free transfer in the summer. He became available following his departure from Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season and subsequently dropped into the Football League.

The teenager was on the books at Watford before linking up with Bournemouth’s academy in 2022. He was then loaned out to Cheshunt during his time with the Cherries.

Dave Challinor’s side will have landed him as a long-term option and will be keen to see him develop over the next couple of years, whether that be with them or out on loan somewhere again.

Popoola’s has temporarily returned to a Stockport team who are full of confidence at the moment. They won 2-0 at home to Forest Green Rovers last night with Isaac Olaofe and Antoni Sarcevic on the scoresheet.

The Hatters have won their last five games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last six. Challinor’s men have risen up to 4th in the table ahead of their next clash against Doncaster Rovers at Edgeley Park.