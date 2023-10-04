St Andrew’s form and more: 2 positives and 2 negatives from Birmingham City’s season so far

Birmingham City have enjoyed a relatively positive season on the whole, with a 4-1 win at home to Huddersfield Town last night ending a run of five games without a win.

Birmingham City now find themsleves in 12th place of the Championship table after the opening 10 games of the season.

John Eustace’s side thumped Huddersfield Town in the Championship after a dip in form, which came after a very positive start to the campaign.

Blues bolstered well in the summer and they look to be on course for a decent league finish; though whether or not they can really challenge for the top six remains to be seen.

Here we look at two positives and two negatives from Birmingham City’s season so far…

Koji Miyoshi’s emergence

Koji Miyoshi’s arrival went somewhat under the radar in the summer, with other signings taking the headlines for Birmingham City.

But the midfielder is proving to be one of Blues’ best signings; especially of late with Miyoshi on the scoresheet last night, and cementing his place in the starting XI.

He’s now scored two and assisted two in 10 Championship appearances this season.

Home fortress

Last night’s win ensures that Blues remain unbeaten at home in the Championship this season.

Eustace’s men have beaten Huddersfield, Plymouth Argyle, and Leeds United at St Andrew’s this season, having taken 11 points from their opening five home games of the season.

In the home form table, Blues sit in 5th.

Overall inconsistency

Despite a solid home record, Birmingham City sit 19th in the away form table.

Blues have won just one league game on the road this season, having lost to the likes of Norwich City, Preston North End, and Watford.

This kind of inconsistency is what could separate Birmingham City and a spot in the top six come May next year.

Birmingham City injury woes

Although out of their control, Birmingham City have already made themselves a lengthy injury list.

The likes of Keshi Anderson, George Hall, Ethan Laird, Lee Buchanan, and Tyler Roberts are all out injured right now, giving Eustace some selection issues.

With the international break just around the corner though, Blues will have a good opportunity to rest and recuperate.