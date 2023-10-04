Sheffield Wednesday let 21-year-old head out the exit door on loan

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Luke Jackson has joined Gainsborough Trinity on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Sheffield Wednesday have let the stopper head out on a temporary basis to non-league. They will be hoping he can get plenty of game time under his belt.

Jackson, 21, has been given the green light to link up with the Northern Premier League side on a one-month loan. He went straight into their starting XI last night against Matlock Town as they won 5-3.

He is due to return to Hillsborough in four weeks time. His new club are managed by former Football League boss Russ Wilcox.

Exit for Sheffield Wednesday youngster

Jackson has been on the books at Sheffield Wednesday for his whole career to date. He has risen up through their academy ranks and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent times.

The Owls handed him his first professional contract back in 2020. However, he is still waiting to make his first-team debut for the Yorkshire club.

The stopper has previously had stints away at Hednesford Town, Matlock and Guiseley in the past to boost his development. He will now be eager to get more minutes at Gainsborough following his latest switch.

He leaves behind a Sheffield Wednesday side who are struggling for form in the Championship. They haven’t won yet this term and have picked up just two points as they sit bottom of the table after their promotion from League One in the last campaign.

The Owls were beaten 1-0 away at West Brom last night and pressure is mounting on boss Xisco Munoz ahead of this weekend’s clash against rivals Huddersfield Town.