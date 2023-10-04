Rutter’s resurgence and more: 2 positives and 2 negatives from Leeds United’s season so far

Leeds United find themselves in 12th place in the Championship table after nine games, collecting 13 points thus far.

Leeds United’s fall from the Premier League was a huge blow and like fellow relegated sides Leicester City and Southampton, their immediate aim is to get out of the Championship as soon as possible.

It has been far from plain sailing for the Whites though. The endured a disrupted summer but were still able to freshen up the ranks while clearing a hefty amount off their wage bill. Daniel Farke’s men had embarked on a six-game unbeaten run before losing to Southampton last time out as well, leaving them in mid-table.

With a second international break nearing, we take the chance to look at two positives and two negatives from Leeds United’s 2023/24 campaign to date…

Rutter’s resurgence

There were high hopes for Frenchman Georginio Rutter upon his arrival in January. He didn’t prove to be the saviour the Whites needed him to be last season but after retaining his services this summer, he’s proven just how crucial he can be.

The 21-year-old has two goals and two assists to his name in the league. He looked a cut above the rest in displays against Watford and Millwall and if Leeds United are to be successful this season, he’ll likely have a key role to play.

Archie Gray’s breakthrough

While Glen Kamara has taken the starting spot alongside Ethan Ampadu in recent games, Gray’s break into the first-team has been an overwhelming positive. He’s been on periphery of the senior picture for a while but he’s proven he’s deserving of his place so far.

There have been some issues for the Whites in this early juncture though…

Finding the strongest backline

Leeds United went on a great run of four consecutive clean sheets in the Championship but it feels as though Farke still needs to nail down his strongest backline. There have been regular changes to the defence be it though preference, injury or suspension.

Having a regular backline that can form strong relationships provides a strong basis for success and in the early stages of the season, it isn’t clear just who makes up that first-choice back four.

Inevitable loanee dilemmas

This is more of an issue to come, but the dilemma of the loaned out players will be in the minds of those at Elland Road.

Many players with big wages went out on loan after relegation and in a year’s time, they’ll need clarity over their futures. It might be easier for those to be resolved after promotion but if that isn’t achieved, Leeds United will be in a tough position with a bloated squad and heavy wage bill.