Rotherham United receive injury boost ahead of Bristol City clash as Taylor provides update

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has said Cafu and Grant Hall ‘should’ be involved this evening.

Rotherham United are in Championship action with a home clash against Bristol City. They lost 2-0 away at Cardiff City last time out.

Both Cafu and Hall have been injured over recent times. However, the pair have returned to training ahead of the match against the Robins.

Taylor has provided this update regarding the duo, as per The Yorkshire Post: “Yes, they (Cafu and Hall) should be involved. We will make a decision tomorrow as to who starts and in what capacity they can start (be involved).”

Rotherham boost

Having Cafu and Hall back is a boost for Rotherham as they look to hit some form. They are currently sat in 23rd place in the table.

Taylor’s side have picked up five points from their first nine outings. The Yorkshire outfit are four points from safety with only Sheffield Wednesday below them in the league.

Cafu has missed the last four outings and his absence has been felt in the middle of the park. He joined the club over the summer following his exit from Premier League side Nottingham Forest at the end of the last campaign.

The former Portugal youth international gives Taylor another option to pick from in midfield and injects experience into the side. He made 55 appearances for Forest during his time at the City Ground and helped them gain promotion to the top flight under Steve Cooper back in 2022.

Hall hasn’t featured at all yet this term due to a hamstring injury. He made his move to Rotherham permanent in July after his loan spell from Middlesbrough.

The 31-year-old has played just under 250 games in his career to date following spells at QPR and Middlesbrough and will be assessed ahead of the Millers’ match against Bristol City.