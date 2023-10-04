‘Really coming together’ – Birmingham City vs West Brom prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Birmingham City vs West Brom prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday.

Birmingham City welcome Midlands rivals West Brom to St Andrew’s on Friday, for a game under the St Andrew’s lights and in front of the Sky cameras.

Blues returned to winning ways in midweek, beating Huddersfield Town 4-1 at home to end a run of five games without a win in the Championship.

West Brom also won in the week. They overcame Sheffield Wednesday at The Hawthorns to move up into 5th place of the table, compared to Birmingham City in 10th, with West Brom now unbeaten in five.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“That was a much-needed win for Birmingham City in the week, and one that changes the complexion of this game.

“I think if Blues had lost then West Brom would’ve been overwhelming favourites here. But it looks like a much more evenly-matched contest now and it should be a good watch.

“West Brom are really coming together and despite a lack of strikers, they’re blowing teams away, and Birmingham City should be very wary of the threat they pose.

“Birmingham City also rediscovered their scoring touch vs Huddersfield though, so I’m leaning towards a draw in this one.”

Birmingham City vs West Brom prediction: 2-2

James Ray

“I think we’re in for an exciting game here. West Brom travel to St. Andrew’s with some great momentum behind them but the Blues will be buoyed by their much-needed midweek thrashing of Huddersfield Town.

“The home advantage should aid the Blues too with the supporters hopefully brewing up a lively atmosphere. The Baggies are hitting a bit of form though, so it could be tough to take all three points from this one.

“City are unbeaten at home but the visitors do like a draw on the road, with three in a row ending level before the win over Prest0n. There should be goals here, but I don’t think anything will be able to split them. I’ll go for 2-2 as well.”

Birmingham City vs West Brom prediction: 2-2