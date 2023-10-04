Neil praises ‘aggressive’ Stoke City pair despite Southampton loss

Stoke City boss Alex Neil has hailed Junior Tchamadeu and Nathan Lowe after their game last night.

Stoke City were beaten 1-0 at home by Southampton in the Championship. Stuart Armstrong scored the winner for the Saints in the first-half.

The Potters freshened up their ranks by starting youngsters Tchamadeu and Lowe. However, they weren’t able to find an equaliser in the second-half.

Nevertheless, Neil wasn’t too disheartened by the performance and told the official club website afterwards: “We gave a couple of debuts to some of the younger players who have merited that chance and I thought they gave us energy and were aggressive in what they tried to do.

“Junior, for being moved about so often, showed great flexibility and good pace, and I thought Lowey was a handful and worked his socks off.”

Stoke youngsters impress

Despite their loss to Southampton, Stoke can take positives from both Tchamadeu and Lowe’s performances. They will both be key players for the club in the future and getting senior minutes is a boost for them.

The Potters swooped to sign Tchamadeu from League Two side Colchester United over the summer. The 19-year-old penned a four-year deal at the bet365 Stadium.

He was on the books of Charlton Athletic’s academy before linking up with his previous club in 2020. He went on to make 95 appearances in all competitions for the U’s and chipped in with six goals, five of which came in the last campaign.

Lowe, 18, has risen up through the ranks at Stoke after joining in 2016. He was handed his debut last term against Blackpool in the league and has since gone on to play five times, finding the net once to date.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and although it has been a tricky start to the season for Neil’s side, they will be pleased with the development of some of their prospects.

Stoke are back in action away at Leicester City this weekend. The Foxes have lost only once since their relegation from the Premier League.