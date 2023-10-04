Lack of signings and more: 2 positives and 2 negatives from West Brom’s season so far

West Brom find themsleves in 5th place of the Championship table after last night’s 1-0 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

West Brom may well have been disappointed not to score more against bottom club Sheffield Wednesday. But it’s a win nonetheless, with the Baggies now in the top six after a good vein of form.

Carlos Corberan has seen his side go five games unbeaten now, losing just one of their last nine in the league and winning both their last two games without conceding too.

There were mixed expectations for West Brom going into this season. But the club are so far performing well, and here we look at two positives and two negatives from the Baggies’ 2023/24 campaign so far…

Prolific West Brom

Despite a lack of fit strikers right now, West Brom are scoring goals. A 4-0 win over Preston certainly helped to boost their scoring tally for this season, but they also put four past Middlesbrough earlier in the campaign and three past Swansea City.

Corberan is finding a way to utilise his attacking and midfield players with the Baggies now one of the leading scorers in the league with 17 goals to their name; only Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the top two have scored more.

John Swift’s resurgence

Another positive is John Swift’s performances of late. He enjoyed a good, albeit not hugely standout debut season at the club, but five goals in 10 league outings this season has Swift bang in form.

The ex-Chelsea man scored the winner last night too, and his five goals in the Championship makes him one of the leading scorers in the league as well.

Injuries piling up

And Swift’s resurgence comes amid a wave of injuries for West Brom. Striker Daryl Dike is now joined by Josh Maja on the sidelines, with Jeremy Sarmiento, Martin Kelly, and Adam Reach the other names on West Brom’s injury list.

It’s an unavoidable situation for the Baggies, but a negative nonetheless.

Lack of signings

It’s hard to pick too many negative aspects of West Brom’s season so far. But their lack of squad depth after a fairly subdued summer transfer window is one.

And recent injuries don’t help either, with West Brom running the risk of fatigue and yet more injuries as the campaign goes on.

Corberan will have to use the international breaks to his advantage, and hope that he can get some backing in the January transfer window too.