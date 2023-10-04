Ipswich Town midfielder to undergo surgery today, will be out for ‘quite a while’

Ipswich Town midfielder Lee Evans has injured his MCL and will undergo surgery today, it emerged after the midweek win over Hull City.

Ipswich Town man Evans has mainly played a supporting role this season. He had been an unused substitute on seven occasions before coming in for the suspended Sam Morsy against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

The 29-year-old was forced off 65 minutes into the draw though. As a result, he was absent from Tuesday night’s impressive victory over Hull City, with captain Morsy returning to the midfield alongside regular partner Massimo Luongo.

Evans had to contend with injuries last season and now, it seems he’s set for a fresh spell on the sidelines.

Manager Kieran McKenna shared after the game – as relayed by reporter Alex Jones – that Evans is set to undergo surgery today after suffering an MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury. As a result, he’ll be out for ‘quite a while’, but the hope will be that it can spell the end of the issue for good.

No injury for Cameron Burgess. Kieran McKenna thought George Edmundson would work well vs Liam Delap. Tactical decision. Lee Evans has injured his MCL. Surgery tomorrow. He’ll be out for ‘quite a while’ according to the #itfc manager, but should sort the issue once and for all. — Alex Jones (@alexnljones) October 3, 2023

McKenna’s midfield options

Leicester City are yet to play their midweek fixture but Ipswich Town now sit at the summit of the Championship table. The engine room of Morsy and Luongo has been crucial to their success and Evans acts as a strong backup.

With the Welshman facing a spell out, the second-tier side will see their options in the middle dwindle a bit. However, there is still the depth to cover in his absence.

Summer signing Jack Taylor has made a good impression since his arrival from Peterborough United. Him, Dominic Ball and promising youngster Cameron Humphreys all provide strong cover for go-to duo Morsy and Luongo.

The hope will be that Evans’ operation and resulting recovery is a smooth one, allowing him to return to contention as soon and as safely as possible.