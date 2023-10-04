Hull City dealt injury ‘blow’ ahead of Millwall trip as Rosenior provides update

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Regan Slater has picked up a hamstring injury.

Hull City will be without the midfielder for the next eight weeks. The Tigers are back in Championship action this weekend with an away trip to Millwall.

Slater, 24, was sidelined last night as his team lost 3-0 against Ipswich Town at Portman Road. That result leaves them 8th in the table.

Speaking after the loss to the Tractor Boys, Rosenior provided this injury update, as per HullLive: “Unfortunately, he’s probably out for the next eight weeks. He’s got quite a tear in his hamstring which is a real blow and we definitely missed his energy in the middle of the pitch today.”

Hull blow

Slater’s injury is a blow for Hull and they will miss his influence in the middle of the park. Nevertheless, they do have other options to pick from his position with players like Jean Michael Seri, Tyler Morton and Adama Traore.

In addition, Greg Docherty has returned from his spell in the treatment room which is good timing. The former Rangers man came off the bench against Ipswich in the second-half to make his first appearance of the season.

Slater has been a regular for the Tigers since joining from Sheffield United. He initially had a loan spell at the MKM Stadium before his move was made permanent in January 2022.

He has played 106 games for the East Yorkshire outfit and has chipped in with eight goals. Rosenior handed him a new deal over the summer as well.

Prior to his switch to Hull, Slater was on the books at Bramall Lane for his whole career and made three outings for his local team. He also had loan spells away from the Blades at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United to get some experience under his belt.