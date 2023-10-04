How is Portsmouth man Josh Oluwayemi faring out on loan with Chelmsford City?

Portsmouth sanctioned a loan move for goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi in the summer, allowing him to find regular action away from Fratton Park.

Portsmouth signed young ‘keeper Oluwayemi in the summer in the summer of 2022. He arrived on a free transfer after being released by Tottenham Hotspur, signing an initial one-year deal with a 12-month extension option.

The 22-year-old served as a backup for much of last season but enjoyed a run in the side after Josh Griffiths’ early return to West Brom. He has four clean sheets in nine games for Pompey and while there were some shaky moments, the general consensus is that he’s a promising ‘keeper to keep an eye on.

In a bid to aid his development, the club sanctioned a loan move for him in the summer transfer window. National League South side Chemslford City snapped him up, bringing him in until January.

Life out on loan

Oluwayemi left the League One side in search of regular football and he’s got just that with the Clarets.

He’s started every National League South game since his arrival. The Portsmouth loanee has kept three clean sheets in his 10 appearances, helping them embark on a seven-game unbeaten run to start their campaign with a bang too.

Chelmsford have gone through a tough run since that strong start was snapped though. Robbie Simpson’s side have lost their last three games in a row, though Oluwayemi has maintained his place in the starting lineup.

The Portsmouth loanee is playing alongside some former EFL mainstays at the EMG Inspire Stadium too. The likes of Anthony Wordsworth and Samir Carruthers are on the books alongside fellow Football League loanees like Luke Jenkins and Mo Dabre, who play for AFC Wimbledon and Swindon Town respectively.

All in all, it’s been a positive start to life at Chelmsford City for Oluwayemi. The hope will be it can continue over the coming months before his current deal expires in the New Year.