How is Charlton Athletic man Aaron Henry faring out on loan with Crawley Town?

Charlton Athletic decided to send promising midfielder Aaron Henry out on loan in the summer, allowing him to gain experience away from The Valley.

Charlton Athletic saw youngster Henry emerge in the first-team picture last season. He’d been a regular in the academy sides since working his way through the ranks and after a spell with Wealdstone over the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign, the midfielder found his place in the League One side’s squad earlier this year.

He was in and out of the side somewhat and found most of his minutes off the bench but Henry displayed promising signs for his future. Overall, he’s played 28 times for the Addicks, managing two goals and an assist in the process.

After a glut of midfield additions, Charlton Athletic decided to send him out on loan for this campaign. League Two side Crawley Town snapped him up on a season-long deal, giving him a shot at gaining more senior experience.

Life out on loan

While Henry hasn’t found himself a place in the starting XI just yet, he has been regularly involved for Scott Lindsey’s side. His sole league start came in a 6-0 drubbing away to Swindon Town, starting on the right-hand side in a tough day at the office for the Red Devils.

His only other start came in the EFL Cup against Exeter City. Otherwise, Henry has found his minutes off the bench.

He’s played a part in all but two League Two games thus far. Henry came up with his first goal involvement in Crawley’s 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers in September, providing an assist, but he’s still on the hunt for the first league goal of his career.

Henry most recently came on at half-time against Doncaster Rovers last night.

Time will tell if the Charlton Athletic loan man can force his way into Lindsey’s lineup as the season progresses. The 20-year-old will hopefully be gaining valuable experience and EFL knowhow from this stint, regardless of whether he’s in the starting XI or not.