‘His best so far’ – Local media rave about Ipswich Town man’s performance vs Hull City

Ipswich Town claimed yet another win in the Championship last night, beating Hull City 3-0 at Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna’s side returned to the top of the Championship table after goals from Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, and Marcus Harness sealed the win, with Ipswich having won eight of their opening ten this season.

There were some impressive individual performances across the pitch for Ipswich. But one name who stood out was Manchester United loan man Brandon Williams.

The 23-year-old started on the right of defence and gave a commanding defensive performance, with Williams now a regular member of the starting XI since joining in the summer.

And after last night’s game, East Anglian Daily Times reporter Alex Jones gave his player ratings, giving Williams an 8/10 against Hull City, writing:

“Incredibly brave defending. Put in a huge block to deny Hull from one of their few first-half chances. Maintained it after the break while also contributing in the final third. He shut down everything that the visitors tried to. A massive performance – his best so far this season.”

The Tractor Boys have lost just once in all competitions this season. They’re currently unbeaten in eight but go up against a top-end rival in Preston North End before the international break.

Williams at Ipswich Town

Few knew what to expect from Williams at Ipswich Town this season.

He’s not got a whole lot of experience for a 23-year-old, but he’s so far performed very well, with his performances only getting better and better.

Despite the recent return of Leif Davis on the left, Williams has kept his place in the XI, now playing on the right and showcasing his versatility in defence.

Ipswich vs Preston kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, before Championship football takes a two week break for the internationals.