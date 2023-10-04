Eustace hails ‘outstanding’ performance from Birmingham City individual after Huddersfield Town win

Birmingham City enjoyed an emphatic return to winning ways last night, beating Huddersfield Town 4-1 at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham City endured a dip in form ahead of this game. John Eustace’s side were winless in five in the Championship and free falling down the table.

But a 4-1 win courtesy of two goals from Siriki Dembele, and one for both Koji Miyoshi and Jordan James saw Blues return to winnign ways, and move up into 10th place of the Championship table.

It was Dembele’s first start since August. The summer signing from Bournemouth had missed a few weeks with injury but had returned as a substitute in the previous two outings before last night.

And in his first start since returning from injury, Dembele thoroughly impressed, with Eustace hailing the 27-year-old after the game:

“He is an outstanding talent for sure. We have missed him for the last six or seven games which has been frustrating – the way he started [the season], he was on fire. It is very important that we protect him in the right way, he was out for five or six weeks with a serious hamstring injury.

“I have been wanting to play him for longer and I want him on that pitch more than anything else. Tonight, it was the right time to start him, and I thought his performance was outstanding.”

Dembele back for Birmingham City

It’s been a tough patch for Birmingham City. Question marks were starting to be raised over Eustace but Dembele has eased some growing pressure on the Blues boss.

The Scot’s performance last night was impressive and that win will have really put some wind back in Blues’ sails as we move towards the international break.

Birmingham City have one more game before the break; a home game vs West Brom on Friday night. It’s a quick turnover for both teams with the Baggies having played last night, and it’ll certainly be a tough one for both sides too.

The game kicks off at 8pm on Friday and will be shown live on Sky Sports.