Corberan lauds West Brom man who is ‘playing really well at the moment’ after Wednesday win

West Brom overcame bottom club Sheffield Wednesday last night, winning 1-0 to move up into 5th place of the Championship table.

West Brom’s good run of form in the Championship continues. Carlos Corberan’s side are now unbeaten in five and have won their last two, with the Baggies now inside the top six.

Last night’s winner was courtesy of John Swift in the 13th minute. The Englishman has scored five goals in 10 league appearances for the Baggies this season, having scored six in the entirety of last season.

And after the game, Corberan had his say on Swift, telling the club:

“John Swift is playing really well at the moment and he got the winner. When you play as the number ten, it means you are closest to the striker so you are the second striker.

“We knew the closer we could get Swift to the attacking box, the more that could potentially happen. His level of quality and effort has been brilliant and he can make the difference.”

Swift is now West Brom’s top scorer in the Championship and one of the leading scorers in the Championship too; and his scoring form comes amid the absences of strikers Daryl Dike and Josh Maja.

Swift impressing for West Brom

Despite some mixed results this season, West Brom are looking good right now.

They didn’t blow away Wednesday last night, but the scoreline perhaps flattered the visitors with West Brom in complete control throughout.

And Swift is bang in form right now. He’s looking as good as he ever has for the Baggies and if this kind of scoring form continues, he could notch 20+ goals for West Brom this season.

Needless to say, with the likes of Dike and Maja out, Corberan will be grateful that Swift is in scoring form.

Up next for West Brom is a trip to Birmingham City on Friday night.