Carrick heaps praise on ‘fantastic’ 24-year-old after Middlesbrough win over Cardiff City

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has heaped praise on Lukas Engel after their latest win.

Middlesbrough were in Championship action last night against Cardiff City and won 2-0 at the Riverside Stadium. Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Latte Lath were on the scoresheet.

Boro are in decent form at the moment and have risen up to 16th place in the table. They are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

Carrick has hailed Engel after their victory over the Bluebirds, as per a report by The Northern Echo: “I thought his performance in general was really good. I was really pleased for him, because it’s not easy to come back into the team when you haven’t played for a little bit. It was a fantastic night for him and I’m really pleased for him.”

He added: “Lukas has done great, he’s trained well, he’s kept his head down. He’s focused, you can see he’s got that belief and strength of character, which you need to play at this level, and he’s shown it.

“I’m delighted for him tonight. Listen, there’ll be ups and downs to come for everyone. The boys are in it for the right reasons and Lukas epitomised that tonight.”

Middlesbrough new boy

Middlesbrough swooped to sign Engel over the summer from Silkeborg. He was brought in following the end of Ryan Giles’ loan move and had big boots to fill.

Like a lot of players who arrive in England from abroad, it has taken him a while to adapt to life in his new country. However, it appears he is starting to find his feet now.

Prior to his move to Boro, the Danish defender spent his whole career to date in his native country. He has played for the likes of Kastrup Boldklub, Fremad Amager, Vejle and Silkeborg.

Engel, 24, was a hit with the latter in his single campaign there and made 53 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a useful 14 assists and three goals.

He penned a deal until 2027 when Carrick moved to sign him in the last transfer window. Boro are back in action this weekend with an away trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in their final outing before the international break.