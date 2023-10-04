‘Best I have seen him play’ – Warne hails Derby County man after Blackpool win

Derby County boss Paul Warne has said James Collins’ performance against Blackpool was the ‘best’ he has seen him play.

Derby County won 3-1 away at Bloomfield Road in their latest League One outing. Collins was on the scoresheet along with Korey Smith and Martyn Waghorn.

The Rams have now risen up to 7th in the table. They are only a point outside the play-offs.

Warne hailed his striker after the victory over the Tangerines and told the official club website: “Collo took his goal really well and that was the best I have seen him play for me. Out of possession, he was so good. He worked so hard and to get a goal was what he deserved. To break away to get the third goal for Waggy to seal it was excellent too and it felt nice because it meant we didn’t have to hang on and get a bit jittery.”

Impressive Derby win

Derby will take bags of confidence from their win over Blackpool as they prepare to face Cheltenham Town away this weekend. The Robins are bottom of the table and haven’t scored yet this term.

Collins’ goal against the Seasiders was his fifth of the campaign to date and he will be eyeing many more as the Rams aim to get promoted. He managed to find the net 12 times last season.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international, 32, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Pride Park. Warne risks losing him for free next year unless a new deal is penned in the meantime.

He injects useful experience into Derby’s ranks and another option to pick from in attack. He has played over 600 games in his career to date and knows what it takes to get out of the third tier.

Collins has played for the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Swindon Town, Hibernian, Crawley Town and Luton Town. The Coventry-born man helped the latter get promoted to the Championship back in 2019 and fired in 25 goals that year.