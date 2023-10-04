‘Continues to grow’ – Local media hail ‘composed’ Derby County man after Blackpool win

Derby County won 3-1 away at Blackpool in League One last night.

Derby County put in one of their best performances of the season to overcome Blackpool at Bloomfield Road last night, with goals coming from Korey Smith, James Collins, and Martyn Waghorn in the second half.

Paul Warne’s side are now in 7th place of the League One table and with a game in hand on most of the top six, with Peterborough United in 6th just a point ahead,

There were some standout performances for the Rams last night, most noticeably in the midfield; Smith gave a good account of himself and so too did Tyrese Fornah.

Fornah left Nottingham Forest for Derby County in the summer and he’s since made six League One appearances for the Rams, starting the last six games in all competitions.

After the game, Derbyshire Live reporter Leigh Curtis gave his verdict on Fornah, whose performance he rated as an 8/10.

Curtis wrote of the 24-year-old:

“Continues to grow in stature with another composed performance in the heart of the midfield. Happy to take the ball under pressure but looks after it so well. Made two crunching tackles in quick succession in the second half.”

Fornah and Derby County

It was a slow start to the season for Derby County.

But they’re starting to come good and Fornah’s recent, improving form is representative of Derby COunty’s upturn in league form.

The Rams remain one of the favourites for promotion this season and with each passing fixture, they’re looking stronger and stronger.

The same can be said of Fornah who is really starting to find his feet in League One, steadily becoming a key player for Warne’s side despite a lot of quality in the Rams midfield.

Derby County head to bottom club Cheltenham Town this weekend.