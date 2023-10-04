Adam Armstrong’s form and more: 2 positives and 2 negatives from Southampton’s season so far

Southampton won 1-0 away at Stoke City in the Championship last night.

Southampton made it back-to-back wins in the Championship after a dismal run of four-straight defeats for Russell Martin’s side.

The Saints now sit in 9th place of the Championship table and level on points with Sunderland all the way up in 4th, though the Black Cats and Norwich City in 6th both play tonight.

After relegation from the Premier League last season, it was always going to be tough for the Saints, and after a mixed first 10 games we look at two positives and two negatives from their season so far…

Adam Armstrong in form

Southampton boast the joint top-scorer in the Championship so far; Adam Armstrong.

The 26-year-old struggled in his first two seasons at Southampton, scoring just four Premier League goals across the two campaigns.

But he’s already scored seven in 10 league outings this season, with Saints fans finally seeing the best of the former Blackburn Rovers man.

Stylish Saints

Russell Martin’s arrival in the summer has brought about a whole new style of play at Southampton.

And we’ve seen the effects of Martin’s possession-based style of play straight away, with Southampton already one of the leading passing teams in the division.

Although Martin has come under scrutiny for perhaps lacking an alternative fashion, on the whole, Southampton are becoming a very decent team to watch.

Leaky Southampton

Southampton lost four of their five games in September, ending the month with a positive and much-needed win over Leeds United.

But in the four defeats prior to that game, Southampton scored just two and conceded 12; with a 5-0 defeat away at Sunderland and a 4-1 defeat at home to Leicester City.

Southampton boast the worst defensive record in the league (20 goals conceded), with bottom club Sheffield Wednesday having only let in 18 goals so far this season.

Still finding their feet…

On the whole, there’s been positive signs for the Saints, especially in the last two games. But it seems like the club are still adjusting to life back in the Football League and to life under Martin.

It’s a lot for Southampton to take in. They’re still finding their footing and that’s evident from their inconsistent results and poor defensive record.

And this inconstancy might yet keep them from challenging for promotion this season.