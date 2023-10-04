‘9/10’ – Local media raves about Bristol Rovers man after ‘stellar’ performance vs Port Vale

Bristol Rovers thumped Port Vale 3-0 in League One last night, with the Gas now sitting in 12th place of the table.

Bristol Rovers eased past 10 man Port Vale at the Memorial Stadium last night, courtesy of goals from Luke McCormick, Jack Hunt, and Jevani Brown.

Joey Barton’s side have now won four of their last six in all competitions and have lost just one of their last five in League One to go 12th, and just three points outside the top six.

There were some impressive performances from an overall impressive Bristol Rovers side last night. But summer signing Hunt stood out.

The 32-year-old scored one and assisted the final goal for Brown, having now scored twice and assisted twice in six League One appearances for his new club.

Bristol Live reporter Daniel Hargraves rated Hunt’s performance a 9/10, writing about the right-back:

“After a disappointing display at Peterborough on Saturday, the right-back returned to the Mem [Memorial Stadium] with another stellar display at home, scoring again whilst providing an assist as well.”

Hunt was one of a number of new players to arrive at Bristol Rovers in the summer. And the Gas have started well, looking to improve on a commendable 17th place finish in League One last time round.

Hunt at Bristol Rovers

Barton brought in a lot of quality in the summer, notably in names like Brown who’s started well.

Hunt though was a late signing and he’s far proving to be a very good signing too; his experience and quality at League One level is undeniable, with his performance last night showcasing what he can do.

Bristol Rovers have started the season well and they look like they’re only getting better.

Up next for the Gas is a trip to 2nd place Oxford United on Saturday, in what promises to be a stern test of Rovers’ mettle.