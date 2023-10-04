4-2-3-1: Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City, Tomasson to make ‘keeper switch

The latest Blackburn Rovers team news and Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side gear up to face Coventry City in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers come into their midweek clash with Coventry City in dire need of a return to winning ways. They lost 4-1 at home to the formidable Leicester City at the weekend, stretching their losing run to three games.

Four defeats in five Championship games leaves Rovers sat 18th in the table. They’ve got 10 points to their name in nine outings.

As for Coventry City, they picked up a much-needed win over QPR at the weekend. It was just their second victory of the season but given that they’ve drawn five times, they still sit in a respectable 14th place.

Blackburn Rovers team news

There will be a change in goal after Aynsley Pears was forced off in the defeat to Leicester City. He’ll miss out through a foot problem, it has been confirmed, opening the door for summer signing Leo Wahlstedt to make his Championship debut.

Harry Leonard will remain out while Sam Gallagher and Ryan Hedges are also longer term absentees.

Predicted XI

Wahlstedt (GK)

Brittain

Hyam

Carter

Pickering

Wharton

Travis

Markanday

Moran

Sigurdsson

Szmodics

There is room for rotation in the backline but apart from the change in goal, it could be a largely similar outfit.

Perhaps a change in midfield could help in shielding the backline a bit more, so Sondre Tronstad could be in contention for a start after his outing off the bench at the weekend. Adam Wharton and Lewis Travis have been the preferred pairing though, so Tomasson may persist with those two.

Going forward is where there isn’t much room for rotation. It seems Semir Telalovic will have his development carefully managed so Sammie Szmodics could stay up top after netting again at the weekend.