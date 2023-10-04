3 free agent goalkeepers Charlton Athletic should consider after Appleton’s transfer admission

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said they will monitor the free agent market for a goalkeeper.

Charlton Athletic may need some cover between the sticks following Harry Isted’s injury. The Addicks won 4-1 at home to Exeter City in League One last night.

They started with Ashley Maynard-Brewer between the sticks against the Grecians. Young Henry Molyneux was on the bench.

Appleton has said, as per London News Online: “I think the only way we are going to get to bring someone in without potentially, god forbid, Ash (Maynard-Brewer) getting injured is people who are free transfers. There are still two or three out there that could be a possibility.”

With that in mind, here is a look at three options the London club could consider…

Jed Steer

The former Charlton loan man cut ties with Aston Villa at the end of last season and is still available. The 31-year-old, who was an England youth international earlier in his career, spent 10 years at Villa Park.

Steer went on to make 36 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions during his decade there. He also had loan spells away at Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Luton Town, as well as the Addicks.

Matt Macey

He is a decent option for Appleton as he weighs up his goalkeeping options. The ex-Arsenal man left top flight new boys Luton at the start of September.

Macey has since been considering his options as he looks to get back into the game. He played 21 times on loan at Portsmouth in the third tier last term.

Joe Lewis

The 35-year-old is a vastly experienced stopper and has got 538 appearances under his belt so far. He is a free agent following the end of his Aberdeen contract in late June.

Lewis moved up to Scotland in 2016 after stints at Norwich City, Peterborough United and Cardiff City. The Suffolk-born man is someone who Charlton could keep tabs on as they eye possibilities.