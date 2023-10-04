3 Corey Blackett-Taylor alternatives Swansea City should consider amid links

Swansea City have been linked with a move for Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, as per The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop.

Swansea City are said to be keen on luring the League One man to the Championship in January. Fellow second tier club Hull City have also been credited with an interest.

Blackett-Taylor, 25, is out of contract next summer. The Addicks risk losing him for free in June 2024 if they don’t cash in on him this winter or can agree new terms.

Here is a look at three alternatives the Swans could pursue instead of the former Aston Villa man…

Malcolm Ebiowei

Hull City had the young winger on loan from Crystal Palace during the second-half of last season. However, the 20-year-old wasn’t able to make an impact in East Yorkshire.

Ebiowei is still down the pecking order at Selhurst Park under Roy Hodgson. He may feel he has a point to prove and could be a decent pick-up by a second tier outfit in the next window.

Callum Lang

Wigan Athletic managed to keep hold of him following their relegation to League One. At the age of 25, he still has time on his side and the potential to get better in the future.

The Liverpudlian has been on the books of the Latics for the past decade and has been a key man for them over recent years. He has made 126 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 29 goals and 17 assists.

Ephron Mason-Clark

Another player who the Swans could look to poach from the third tier is Mason-Clark at Peterborough United. He helped the Posh reach the play-offs last term.

The ex-Barnet man, 24, is versatile and can play on either flank or up front. He has played 58 games for his current club to date and has found the net 12 times.