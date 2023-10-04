Dilemma for McKenna and more: 2 positives and 2 negatives from Ipswich Town’s season so far

Ipswich Town were touted for a successful return to the Championship by many, but few had them reaching the heights they’ve hit at this stage. Leicester City play their game in hand tonight but as it stands, the Tractor Boys sit at the top of the table.

Kieran McKenna’s side produced a fantastic performance to beat an in-form Hull City 3-0 on Tuesday night. It means they’ve still lost just once in the second-tier, collecting 25 points from a possible 30.

Excitement is high at Portman Road and with 10 games down, we look at some of the positives and negatives at Ipswich Town so far this season…

Key men stepping up

Ipswich Town’s rise to the Championship was inspired by several key players. And, upon promotion, no one has looked out of place. The likes of Conor Chaplin and Leif Davis have taken to second-tier football brilliantly, maintaining their impressive outputs in terms of goals and assists.

Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden have been key at the heart of defence too, just to point out a few players who have stepped up this season.

Midfield maestros

Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo deserve mentions too. They were a cut above the rest in League One and have proven one of the Championship’s best midfield partnerships at this early juncture.

Both are experienced at this level before and the confidence and endeavour they have plays a huge role in their success, breeding a high standard set throughout the squad.

It’s not easy to pick out negatives, but there are a couple of issues that may arise from the success…

Goalkeeper dilemma

There were big nerves when Christian Walton was cast to the sidelines through injury but Vaclav Hladky has been immense since taking the starting spot. Walton returned to the bench vs Hull City so as he continues his return to full match sharpness, McKenna will be given a selection headache.

It’s not a bad problem to have, but it’s a dilemma all the same.

Inevitable McKenna interest

Another problem that could arise as a result of the success is further interest in Kieran McKenna.

There’s been links before but nothing really concrete. Crystal Palace were recently said to be eyeing the Ipswich Town boss and if this form continues, it feels like only a matter of time before clubs from higher leagues come calling.