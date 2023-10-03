Update emerges on Rangers’ rumoured interest in Ryan Lowe as Preston North End boss addresses links

Rangers are on the hunt for a new boss after deciding to sack former QPR boss Beale over the weekend. The 43-year-old had been in charge of the club for just over a year, making the move to Ibrox after an impressive but short spell at Loftus Road.

In the wake of his exit, Preston North End boss Lowe has been quickly linked with the vacant post.

Now, an update has emerged on the rumoured interest and the manager has given his view on the links.

The Lancashire Evening Post states that Rangers are yet to make an approach for the Preston boss after previous claims of tentative enquiries. Speaking to the outlet, Lowe stressed that his full focus is on matters at Deepdale. He said:

“I think I’ve been linked with many jobs since I’ve been a manager. I think, when your team is doing well and you’re doing well, you’re obviously going to get linked.

“But, I am the Preston North End manager and it’s a privilege to manage this football club, working with Peter Ridsdale and the Hemmings family. Whether it is true or it’s not true, I don’t know. But, as far as I’m concerned, this football club and the fans have stuck by me.

“We went through a tough time last season and you only have to look at what we are doing now. I think I will probably be one of 20 or 30 people to be linked with a fantastic opportunity to manage someone like Rangers Football Club. But, my sole importance is Preston North End and there will probably be another manager linked with it this afternoon, tomorrow and whenever.

“For us, it is just the work we are doing. I am probably just one of 25 or 30 names, so it’s nothing to me. My sole focus is PNE.”

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Holding onto Lowe

Preston’s strong start to the season was always likely to lead to rumours over Lowe’s future. He was a big hit at former club Plymouth Argyle and while – as he said himself – there have been some tough times at Deepdale, he’s a highly-regarded manager.

Rangers’ move for Beale last year shows they view the Championship as a good league for recruiting managers so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if they were to move for another.

For now though, it seems no move has been made for Lowe. If there was to be an approach it would be intriguing to see if the manager’s current position would change but at this moment in time, he’s fully focused on matters with Preston North End.