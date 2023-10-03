‘Turned a corner’ – Swansea City vs Norwich City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday.

Swansea City return to the Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday night, after a successful trip into London over the weekend.

Michael Duff’s side won 3-0 at Millwall to move up into 19th place of the Championship table; the Swans have won their last two by 3-0 scorelines now.

Norwich City also claimed a comfortable win on Saturday, beating Birmingham City 2-0 at Carrow Road to move up into 7th and level on points with all of Cardiff City, Hull City, and Sunderland ahead on goal difference.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Swansea certainly seem to have turned a corner under Duff. I’m glad to see them doing well now but there’s still a way to go this season and a few improvements to be made.

“Norwich are looking pretty formidable this season. Bar that defeat at Plymouth, they’ve been pretty consistent and they’ll more than fancy their chances on Wednesday night.

“This could be a tight game with both sides going into it on the back of good wins. I’ll have to say draw in this one.”

Swansea City vs Norwich City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Norwich haven’t been to strong on the road in recent weeks but they do come into this one off the back of a much-needed victory over Birmingham City. That should be good for confidence levels after some tough games and they’ll need that boost ahead of the long trip to South Wales.

“Swansea are starting to find their groove under Duff and have looked like a much improved side in recent games. They’ll be keen to keep that run going, and I think they’ll do so.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise if the spoils are shared here but I’ll go for a home win.”

Swansea City vs Norwich City prediction: 2-1