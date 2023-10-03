‘There is interest’ – Nigel Pearson confirms Bristol City starlet is drawing international attention

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has spoken of the importance of managing Ephraim Yeboah’s development amid interest from international squads.

Bristol City have seen plenty of youth academy talents break into the first-team picture over the years. Some are still Robins regulars to this day, while others have moved onto bigger and better things away from Ashton Gate.

Among the prospects pushing to find a regular role in Pearson’s plans is 17-year-old attacker Yeboah. The teenager has made eight appearances across all competitions this season and on his current trajectory, could soon find himself in contention for a first start.

His emergence has started to draw admiring glances though and now, Pearson has spoken of the importance of managing his development and expectations around him.

As quoted by Bristol Live, City boss Pearson confirmed enquiries have started from nations looking to secure Yeboah’s talents and stressed that the club are mindful of just how young he still is. He said:

“I think there may be possibilities for him but it’s down to how we balance the side as well. I think he’s done well in the game’s he’s come on, I think that’s six games he’s had.

“It’s not always straightforward; an upward trend or a graph that shows a continual rise, that’s something, like in all walks of life, we’ve got to expect a few dips.

“I don’t think he’s had that so far but I think we have to be mindful he’s still very, very young and very excited to be part of the squad and that, in itself, is a strength because when players start thinking too much (it can impact performance) … and we don’t want him to do that.

“But there is interest from international squads and inquiries about him and all these things together are elements which can trouble the graph.”

Yeboah hasn’t made an international appearance at youth level yet. He is eligible for Italy, Ghana and England.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

One to watch?

Yeboah looks like another Bristol City talent worth keeping an eye on. However, as Pearson stressed, he’s still only 17 and has plenty of developing to do despite his bright start. There’ll be highs and lows on his road to becoming a regular at senior level, so it’s important that he’s managed carefully.

Drawing the eyes of international teams is inevitable, especially considering he’s eligible for a few strong nations. Managing expectations and his game time looks to be at the forefront of the Robins’ thinking, which is good to see.

Bristol City and Pearson are well-versed in developing young talents so it will be interesting to see how Yeboah fares after emerging in the Championship club’s first-team picture.