Sunderland forced into late ‘tactical changes’ as Tony Mowbray shares injury to key player

Sunderland have been forced into tactical changes ahead of the clash with Watford due to an injury to an unnamed key player.

Sunderland come into their midweek clash with Watford looking to maintain their impressive Championship run. Tony Mowbray’s side have won four of their last five games, including last time out away to Sheffield Wednesday.

A Jack Clarke brace and a goal from Dan Ballard ensured the Black Cats took all three points back to Wearside. It lifted Mowbray’s men to 4th place too, though they’re six points away from Ipswich Town in 2nd place.

The form they carry means Sunderland are coming into a clash with a struggling Watford high in confidence. However, ahead of the game, Mowbray has said they’ve been forced into late tactical alterations.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray revealed that an injury to a key player – who went unnamed – will lead to a big difference in the lineup. He said:

“Without telling you everything, we’ve had to do some tactical changes today.

“You’ll see the team when it comes out, but there’s a big difference with the injury that’s been picked up.

“That’s meant we’ve had to move the team around to make it work. We’ve had to do that to make sure we have enough people attacking and enough people defending. Otherwise, you have players moving too much in and out of possession and the balance of the team isn’t right. There’s lots of tactical stuff we’ve had to, but this group embrace that. It’s good that they want to learn.

“The challenges are always there. We have picked up an injury to a pretty key player in the way we play, but let’s just push on and see if we can keep the fluency of the team going.”

Keeping the run going

Time will tell just who the key injured player is and how long they face it. Judging by Mowbray’s words though, it’ll be an instantly noticeable change to the setup of his team for the clash with Watford.

There’s no point speculating over who will be missing, so fans will have an eager eye on the team news tomorrow night.

Whoever is missing, Sunderland should be confident of adapting and overcoming the issue. They played last season with a makeshift centre-back pairing at times and for much of the campaign, they were without a natural striker. The tactical versatility and adaptability of Mowbray and his squad was key to their success, so they’ll be hoping to following a similar formula to victory here.