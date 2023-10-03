Stoke City team news: Potters potentially without 8 first-team players ahead of Southampton game

The latest Stoke City team news as the Potters go up against Southampton in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Stoke City host Southampton in the Championship tonight, with the Potters looking to build on their impressive comeback win vs Bristol City last time out.

Alex Neil relieved some pressure on himself with that victory. It was his side’s first win in five league outings but after a poor start to the campaign, they remain in 16th place of the table.

Southampton have also had a rocky start. They had lost four games on the spin before winning 3-1 at home to Leeds United last time out, with Russell Martin’s side now in 10th.

Stoke City team news

The injuries are already piling up for Neil, who has up to eight first-team players on the sidelines.

In defence, Neil has some selection issues with Lynden Gooch and Michael Rose now joining the likes of Enda Stevens on the sidelines.

Then in attack, Stoke City look set to be without all of Andre Vidigal, Tyrese Campbell, and Ryan Mmaee tomorrow night as well.

Emre Tezgel and Lewis Baker remain longer-term absentees for Stoke.

Summer signing Wouter Burger though is available after a hamstring injury, reports StokeonTrent Live.

Both Gooch and Rose sustained their injuries in the last outing vs Bristol City and little is known about their situation yet, though is certainly seems like both are set for at least a brief spell on the sidelines.

Neil previously said that the likes of Stevens and Vidigal are getting closer to a full return to action, though Mmaee and Campbell remain medium-term absentees for the Potters.

Needless to say, pressure remains on Neil to get this Stoke City pushing for the top six after a busy summer in the transfer window.

But his side got a good result last time out. Confidence will have been given a boost by their performance at Ashton Gate and against an inconsistent Southampton side, and back at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke have another chance for three points.

Kick off is at 8pm tonight.