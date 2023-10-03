Rangers eyeing Ryan Lowe: Preston boss’ contract and compensation discussed

Rangers have reportedly identified Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe as a potential successor to axed former boss Michael Beale.

Rangers have sacked Beale less than a year after poaching him from QPR. And now it looks like the Scottish giants could scour the Championship for yet another manager, with Lowe a target.

Daily Record have reported that Lowe has become a shock candidate for the Ibrox vacancy and that early enquiries have been made over how much it might cost Gers to take Lowe from Deepdale.

It comes after Preston North End’s impressive start to the 2023/24 season which sees them sitting in 3rd place of the Championship table after nine games, with 20 points on the board.

Ryan Lowe’s Preston contract

Lowe is now in his second full season at the Preston helm, having left Plymouth Argyle to take charge of the Lilywhites in December 2021.

But the length of Lowe’s Preston North End contract was never officially revealed. Transfermarkt though claim that he’s out of contract at the end of this season.

How true that might be remains to be seen. But three-year contracts or close to seem to be the norm for managers in the Football League these days.

Rangers to pay compensation?

Daily Record’s report on the story says that the club have made ‘tentative enquiries over the financial outlay required’ to poach Lowe from Preston North End, so it certainly seems like there’d be a compensation fee involved.

And when Rangers appointed Beale last summer, it cost the Scottish club a reported £1.5million fee. Ahead of last season, Beale had been appointed on a three-year deal at QPR and he was only in the job for five months before leaving for Ibrox.

So, if Lowe is out of contract next summer then it could cost Rangers much less than what Beale cost them.

However, every manager’s contract is different, and there’s no confirming that Lowe is in fact out of contract next summer, so a pinch of salt needs to be taken when considering how much Rangers might have to fork out for Lowe.